Stone Point Wealth LLC Takes $272,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

