Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $201.04 million and $136.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.87 or 0.05123625 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00079693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00027627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,917,648 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.

