Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,621 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

