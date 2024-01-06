Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 1,171 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,171 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $17,307.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.