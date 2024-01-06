Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 1,171 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,171 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $17,307.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sun Country Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.
