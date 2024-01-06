Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 5,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

