Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SUPR opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.22. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Shore Capital cut Supermarket Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

