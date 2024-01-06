Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.09) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.58. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.22. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

Separately, Shore Capital cut Supermarket Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile



Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

