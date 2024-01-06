Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

