T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.