Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

