Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TLNE
Talen Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.