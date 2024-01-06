Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Talen Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

About Talen Energy

TLNE stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

