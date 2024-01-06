Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. 6,618,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

