Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.33. The stock had a trading volume of 807,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.29 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

