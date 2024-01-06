Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 4,946 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $98.58 and a one year high of $165.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.