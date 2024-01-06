Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 620,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after buying an additional 115,865 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.9% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 236,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

