Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

