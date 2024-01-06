Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,346,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,966 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

