Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Shares of LMT opened at $456.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

