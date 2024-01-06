Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,132.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,164.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

