Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 74.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

