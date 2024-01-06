Telemus Capital LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

