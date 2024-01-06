Telemus Capital LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sysco
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.