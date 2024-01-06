Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $676.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

