Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

