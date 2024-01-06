Telemus Capital LLC Sells 409 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

