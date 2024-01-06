Telemus Capital LLC Sells 9,916 Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INMU. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

INMU stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

About BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

