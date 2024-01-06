Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

