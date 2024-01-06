Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Templeton Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Global Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 113,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $445,219.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,484,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,996,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 761,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 71.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

