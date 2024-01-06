Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.98

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.