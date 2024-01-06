Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

