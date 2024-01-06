Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $882.15 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $882.15 million and $34.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001604 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001310 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 987,201,569 coins and its circulating supply is 966,246,262 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

