The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Boosted by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALL traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

