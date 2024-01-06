The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $248.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

