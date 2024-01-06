The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

