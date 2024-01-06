The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 5.1 %

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

