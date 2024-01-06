The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $735,469,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,244,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

