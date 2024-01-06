The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Progressive worth $193,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

PGR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.71. 1,543,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,309. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.98.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

