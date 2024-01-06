The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $58,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $296.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

