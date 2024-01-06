The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. 8,535,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

