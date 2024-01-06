Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.25 ($0.68), with a volume of 367503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).

Time Out Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.16. The company has a market cap of £182.56 million, a PE ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About Time Out Group

(Get Free Report)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.