TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Stock Price Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. 44,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Stock Down 12.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23.
TIMIA Capital Company Profile
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TIMIA Capital
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.