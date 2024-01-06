Tomer Weingarten Sells 47,365 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,110,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,158,547.90.

On Friday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,249,015.05.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,213,491.30.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $492,092.40.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40.

On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $162,484.96.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.