Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Topcon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

