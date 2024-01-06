Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Jula Inrig Sells 2,069 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,069 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $19,614.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

TVTX opened at $8.64 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

