UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho cut their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

UGI stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UGI by 53.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after acquiring an additional 950,639 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

