United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at DA Davidson

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $33.50 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 18,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

