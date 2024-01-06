Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as low as C$1.99. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 34,150 shares trading hands.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.84.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.08 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 245.80% and a negative return on equity of 43.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ur-Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$105,358.90. In other Ur-Energy news, Director John William Cash sold 27,810 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$62,422.33. Also, Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$105,358.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,989 shares of company stock valued at $799,213. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

