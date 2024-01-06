Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

