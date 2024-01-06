Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $254.65 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $256.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

