Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,275,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

